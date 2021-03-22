Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Construct Stock Market Indices by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
115 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Google Finance to import stock price data, identify the free float of the stock, use free-floated weighting to construct an index. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market....

Top reviews

JE

Aug 18, 2020

I got some problems with the platforms and doing the examples. The reason I got this its because on the keyboard and languages.

SS

Aug 10, 2020

Best short project to build stock index on the go!

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Construct Stock Market Indices

By UVARANI P

Mar 22, 2021

The learning process of stock market indices is easy. They thought as step by step, how to import data with google finance, about free floating index and calculating index prices. Any one can easily learn stock market indices in just one hour.

By Dr. G N M

Aug 17, 2020

I have nothing but good things to say about my experience with Coursera. I have loved the learning I have been able to do and look forward to taking many more classes with them. I have never had any problems with them.

By Julio C I E

Aug 19, 2020

I got some problems with the platforms and doing the examples. The reason I got this its because on the keyboard and languages.

By Shaista Z

Aug 11, 2020

Best short project to build stock index on the go!

By KOTA S S V

Aug 8, 2020

A NICE APPROACH OF CONSTRUCTING MARKET INDICES

By W W

Jun 18, 2021

Very clear guided steps and easy to learn.

By Soumita D

Apr 29, 2021

Excellent way of delivery and good clarity

By PRUTHVIRAJ N

Jan 12, 2022

Really awesome and helpful

By Yutysh O

Aug 5, 2020

Thank you for the course!

By Zeeshan A K

Dec 15, 2020

Good for knowledge

By Víctor B

Sep 19, 2020

Very good Project

By Muhammad S A

Apr 8, 2021

Good Experience

By Gregory G J

Jan 1, 2021

Thumbs Up

By akshaya n

Apr 15, 2021

Useful

By f S

Jan 25, 2021

Thanks

By CaPpItHaN

Mar 4, 2021

good

By Arya s

Jan 13, 2021

Good

By Deep P

Apr 18, 2021

THE SPEECH WAS UNCLEAR AT MANY PARTS. THE COURSE GAVE ME A CLARITY OF HOW THE VALUES OF AN INDEX ARE CALCULATED AND HOW TO CALCULATE THE FLOATED SHARES OF A COMPANY.

By Kristian V

Feb 13, 2021

good

By Anis E A

Mar 7, 2021

I could not access Rhyme, any videos, or anything else! is this a joke?

