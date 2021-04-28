By Loc N•
Apr 28, 2021
Doesn't tie the concepts together as fluidly as I would have liked. However, still a great introduction to docker run and its related commands.
By Amadou M I•
Dec 6, 2020
good docker project
By andrew a•
Oct 7, 2020
Good course
By Amol C P•
May 8, 2021
Great
By Brad L•
Apr 16, 2022
Less of a course and more of a YouTube-esque tutorial with the opportunity to mirror the instructor's actions on a VM. Even with the brevity of th course, there's not so much as a takeaway sheet to help apply the concepts outside the course. Further, the audio was pretty bad, especially in the first tutorial.
By Tejas K•
Jan 22, 2021
The video playback is a little OK, whatever getting typed is blocked the video controls
By Bharath k R•
Apr 17, 2022
Very very introductory. Does not provide any reasoning behind the code being used. Its just rote see and follow.
By Dhruman G•
Oct 24, 2021
Useless course. you can learn more from simple google search that this course.