Learner Reviews & Feedback for Continuous Delivery and Release Pipelines with Azure DevOps by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project "Continuous Delivery and Release Pipelines with Azure DevOps" is for IT professionals who want to raise the quality of their software products to a higher level by totally automating their software applications’ deployment processes. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use Azure DevOps Services to safely deploy new software version to the environments in the Microsoft’s cloud called Azure.
Since this project uses Azure DevOps Services, you will need access to an Azure DevOps account. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for one. Besides that, you need to have a valid account on Microsoft Azure and a Resource group which will be used across this guided project, so you will need to have that prepared before you begin.
If you are ready to start automating deployment process of your applications, then this project is for you! Let’s get started!...
By Yosi L
Apr 5, 2022
good course if you already know Azure, howver, many things and choices in the project are not explained in detail so you can understand how the platform works.