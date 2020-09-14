By Bhavesh S•
Sep 14, 2020
Valuable Experience
By Samsonova A•
Apr 15, 2021
The topic is really relevant and up-to-date. I don't have impressive skills in Python so far, but the project is explained so good that i didn't have any questions. I definetely feel more confident in visualizations now :)
By Heinz D•
Nov 2, 2020
Interesting course covering data visualisation for a very current topic. Thank you to the instructor!
By Prince S•
Jul 11, 2021
Real good and simple !! good if you are new to this stuff.
By Jovanni J•
Oct 15, 2020
great sample for visualizaing data on the map
By Kirt P S•
Oct 5, 2020
Very good project from a very good instructor
By Mustak A•
Apr 11, 2021
Great course.And the instructor was too good
By 19BST035-HARI K R B B C•
Sep 25, 2020
This course is awesome to learn
By Narmadha B H•
Sep 13, 2020
I'm hv Learnt abt covid19
By Oseni Q•
Sep 16, 2020
Educational and Helping
By Komal R•
Sep 26, 2020
Great Course!
By Alisson F B d O•
Mar 12, 2022
Nice course
By RAGHUL D•
Sep 29, 2020
Good
By Mohammad H•
Nov 21, 2020
Very Poor,, most functions didn't work, the map didn't load, no support. Bad in general. Better to watch a YouTube tutorial
By MUMMIDI B•
Jun 12, 2021
I got enrolled in this course freely. After enrolling they are asking to pay money to submit the project. This is not fair.
By Sifatullah j•
Sep 12, 2020
Can't open the practice lab. It says you have almost earned a certificate.
By Задойный А•
May 14, 2022
Очень слабо. Всего 2 графика с помощью Plotly Express.
By Arnab C•
Sep 17, 2020
Slow down and explain everything please