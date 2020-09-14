Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will learn How you can use data visualization techniques to answer to some analytical questions. in this project we are going to use COVID19 dataset we have consisting of the data related cumulative number of confirmed, recovered, and deaths cases. we are going to prepare this dataset to answer these questions: How does the Global Spread of the virus look like?, How intensive the spread of the virus has been in the countries? Does covid19 national lockdowns and self-isolations in different countries have actually impact on COVID19 transmission? we are going to use Plotly module, which is a great visualization tool in python, in order to plot some insightful and intuitive graphs to answer the questions....

By Bhavesh S

Sep 14, 2020

Valuable Experience

By Samsonova A

Apr 15, 2021

The topic is really relevant and up-to-date. I don't have impressive skills in Python so far, but the project is explained so good that i didn't have any questions. I definetely feel more confident in visualizations now :)

By Heinz D

Nov 2, 2020

Interesting course covering data visualisation for a very current topic. Thank you to the instructor!

By Prince S

Jul 11, 2021

R​eal good and simple !! good if you are new to this stuff.

By Jovanni J

Oct 15, 2020

great sample for visualizaing data on the map

By Kirt P S

Oct 5, 2020

Very good project from a very good instructor

By Mustak A

Apr 11, 2021

Great course.And the instructor was too good

By 19BST035-HARI K R B B C

Sep 25, 2020

This course is awesome to learn

By Narmadha B H

Sep 13, 2020

I'm hv Learnt abt covid19

By Oseni Q

Sep 16, 2020

Educational and Helping

By Komal R

Sep 26, 2020

Great Course!

By Alisson F B d O

Mar 12, 2022

Nice course

By RAGHUL D

Sep 29, 2020

Good

By Mohammad H

Nov 21, 2020

Very Poor,, most functions didn't work, the map didn't load, no support. Bad in general. Better to watch a YouTube tutorial

By MUMMIDI B

Jun 12, 2021

I got enrolled in this course freely. After enrolling they are asking to pay money to submit the project. This is not fair.

By Sifatullah j

Sep 12, 2020

Can't open the practice lab. It says you have almost earned a certificate.

By Задойный А

May 14, 2022

Очень слабо. Всего 2 графика с помощью Plotly Express.

By Arnab C

Sep 17, 2020

Slow down and explain everything please

