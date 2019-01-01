Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configuring the C/C++ Extension Pack with Visual Studio Code by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours guided project, you will learn how to install, configure and use the C/C++ extension pack in Visual Studio Code. At the end of the class, you will be familiar with the major components of the extension pack. You will also be able to build, debug, customize your development experience, and distribute your configurations to other workstations. Topics include C++ colorization, Intellisense, build, debug, CMake tools, SSH remote development, and Doxygen documentation generator. Basic C or C++ programming experience is highly recommended....