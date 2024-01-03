Crafting Personalized Content with Gen AI: Create a Campaign

This Guided Project, Crafting Personalized Content: Create a campaign, is for marketers looking to get into AI. In this project-based course, you will learn how to use prompt engineering to synthesis data, create chain prompt to create specific content for your purposes, and how to apply the content you've created with AI in a marketing campaign. To achieve this, we will work through customer survey results, synthesising the data given, and creating a customer persona and marketing email and social post. This project is a unique experience to dive into a use case you will be encountering in the near future, and developing the skills to expertly weild AI for marketing purposes. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to have an understanding of marketing emails, Google Suite, and access to Chat GPT.
Learn how to use prompt engineering to synthese data
Create chain prompt to create specific content for your purposes
Apply the content you created with AI to a marketing campaign
Using generative ai to consolidate information
Learning how to create prompts to communicate with ai
Developing complex chain prompts to get to the answer needed
Develop a prompt to gather information and whittle down to get information you need
Creating a persona and marketing email from the AI analysis of data
Developing a social media post from the personas needs
Creating a campaign from the second result of data
Recommended experience
Knowledge on email marketing, social media marketing, and access to Chat GPT.
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.