In this exciting project, you're about to embark on a journey into the world of AI-powered marketing. We'll start by teaching you how to create catchy texts and eye-catching images using advanced AI tools.
Prompt Engineering Generative AI for Marketing & Advertising
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Apply the fundamental techniques and applications of prompt engineering and generative AI in marketing and advertising
Develop the ability to create engaging text and visual marketing campaigns using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E.
Demonstrate the use of sentiment analysis and A/B testing to optimize and refine the performance of marketing content generated by AI.
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Guided Project
Recommended experience
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Welcome to the course and get started
Setup and navigate ChatGPT and DALL-E
Understand the type and characteristics of Prompting
Practice Activity: Create open-ended and specific prompt
Craft fashion campaign email marketing texts
Craft fashion campaign social media texts
Create visual content for fashion marketing with DALL-E
Practice Activity: Write text prompt to generate images
Edit visual content for fashion marketing with Canva
Optimize campaigns with sentiment analysis and A/B testing
Recommended experience
Basic computer literacy (no coding knowledge required)
Interesting in Marketing and Advertising
You will need credit card for tools subscription
Instructor
Offered by
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.