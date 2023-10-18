Coursera Project Network
Prompt Engineering Generative AI for Marketing & Advertising
Coursera Project Network

Prompt Engineering Generative AI for Marketing & Advertising

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Blessing Adesiji

Instructor: Blessing Adesiji

1,938 already enrolled

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning
3.9

(12 reviews)

What you'll learn

  • Apply the fundamental techniques and applications of prompt engineering and generative AI in marketing and advertising

  • Develop the ability to create engaging text and visual marketing campaigns using generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and DALL-E.

  • Demonstrate the use of sentiment analysis and A/B testing to optimize and refine the performance of marketing content generated by AI.

Skills you'll practice





About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Welcome to the course and get started

  2. Setup and navigate ChatGPT and DALL-E

  3. Understand the type and characteristics of Prompting

  4. Practice Activity: Create open-ended and specific prompt

  5. Craft fashion campaign email marketing texts

  6. Craft fashion campaign social media texts

  7. Create visual content for fashion marketing with DALL-E

  8. Practice Activity: Write text prompt to generate images

  9. Edit visual content for fashion marketing with Canva

  10. Optimize campaigns with sentiment analysis and A/B testing

Recommended experience

Basic computer literacy (no coding knowledge required)

Interesting in Marketing and Advertising

You will need credit card for tools subscription

1 project image

Instructor

Blessing Adesiji
Coursera Project Network
1 Course1,938 learners

PO
5

Reviewed on Oct 17, 2023

MG
5

Reviewed on Oct 20, 2023

JW
4

Reviewed on Feb 24, 2024



