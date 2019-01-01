Crea una presentacion con Microsoft SWAY
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Al final de este proyecto sabrás cómo utilizar SWAY para crear de manera fácil presentaciones web interactivas con diseños novedosos, creativos que contengan imágenes, videos, clips de audio dependiendo de tu audiencia y del objetivo de tu presentación.Microsoft online tiene múltiples usos, uno de ellos es la aplicación Microsoft SWAY. Con esta aplicación puedes crear contenido para diferentes proyectos como hacer una presentación para contar una historia en versión digital.
Aprende las funciones generales de Microsoft SWAY
Crea la tarjeta de encabezado en la presentación en Microsoft SWAY
Agrega y utiliza tarjetas con texto y fotos en tu presentación usando SWAY.
Agrega una tarjeta con multimedia a tu presentación en Microsoft SWAY.
Revisa la pestaña “diseño, edita y comparte tu presentación de Microsoft SWAY
