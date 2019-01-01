Create a presentation with Microsoft SWAY
Learn the general functions of Microsoft SWAY
Create the title card in the presentation in Microsoft SWAY
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project you will know how to use SWAY to easily create interactive web presentations with creative designs containing images, videos, audio clips depending on your audience and the objective of your presentation. Microsoft online has multiple uses, one of them is the Microsoft SWAY application. With this application you can create content for different projects such as making a presentation to tell a story in digital version.
Microsoft Office
Design
Microsoft 365
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the header card in the presentation in Microsoft SWAY.
Add and use text and photo cards in your presentation using SWAY.
Add a multimedia card to your presentation in Microsoft SWAY.
Review the "design, edit and share your Microsoft SWAY presentation" tab.
