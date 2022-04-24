Crear un CV y una Carta de Presentación en Word
Crear un CV y una Carta de Presentación simple utilizando Microsoft Word
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Crear un CV y una Carta de Presentación simple utilizando Microsoft Word
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Al final de este proyecto serás capaz de crear un Currículum Vitae (CV) y una Carta de Presentación para conseguir un trabajo. Utilizarás la versión gratuita en línea de Microsoft Word para producir un CV y una Carta de Presentación. Este proyecto guiado se presenta en un formato paso a paso y será fácil de seguir. Te enseñará que información incluir en los dos documentos y cómo formatear la información para mostrar mejor tus habilidades y experiencia.
No se necesitan antecedentes
Design
formatting
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Revisar los aspectos esenciales de un CV y una Carta de Presentación
Configurar la plantilla del CV
Configurar la plantilla de la Carta de Presentación
Formatear el CV y la Carta de Presentación
Finalizar, guardar y compartir el CV y la Carta de Presentación
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.