Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a budget with Microsoft Excel by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn how to create a budget using Microsoft Excel. This program is terrific for working with numbers and tables and creating budgets. It is a program that facilitates our work to keep everything in order. You will complete different tasks to understand and use the Microsoft Excel tool.
Excel contains many hidden tools that we will discuss along with this project. You can learn about various available formula options. We'll talk about settings, formulas, income and expense entry, numbers, organization, colors, and letters.
Excel creates organization calendars, inventories, daily, weekly, monthly expenses, etc. When the program first became known, it was more for people who worked with analytics in their jobs. Today, many people can use this app, from students to teachers, from content creators to scientific analysts. For this reason, knowing this tool and all the options it can offer you will help you continue climbing in the professional world....