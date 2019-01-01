Create a Mockup in Canva
Learn to create amazing product mockups using Canva
Learn to integrate Canva with Smartmockups
Learn to use free images from a third-party source like Pixabay
Learn to create amazing product mockups using Canva
Learn to integrate Canva with Smartmockups
Learn to use free images from a third-party source like Pixabay
In this project-based course, you will learn to create different product mockups in Canva. You will learn to integrate Canva with the Smartmockup platform and you will be creating mockup designs for bags, books, and pillows. Whether you want to create an eBook cover, magazine cover, t-shirt mockup, or laptop mockup, this step-by-step tutorial will show you how to use SmartMockups and Canva to create professional-looking product mockups. By the end of this project, you will be able to get an introduction to Canva, exploration of Canva Dashboard, learn to create amazing mockup designs for the products using the built-in template as well as from the scratch using the Canva Platform and you will also learn how you can use free images from a third party site source like Pixabay.
Pixabay
mockup
design product
Canva
smartmockups
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Create a bag mockup design
Visualize the bag mockup
Create a book mockup
Create a pillow mockup
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.