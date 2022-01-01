Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Marketing, Computer Graphics, Graphic Design, Computer Graphic Techniques, Communication, Social Media
4.5
(26 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Canva is an Australian graphic design company that offers graphic design tools for users to create a wide variety of pieces like brochures, posters, invitations, calendars, logos, flyers, presentations, videos, infographics, and much more. Users can work off provided design templates or build their designs from a blank template. You can even use specific templates for social media network specifications to create designs for Instagram, Facebook, and other social media networks. The Canva platform combines a library of high-quality photographs, visuals, and illustrations, to work simply with its drag-and-drop design tool. As a company, Canva has raised over $300 million in funding to expand its service in recent years.
It’s valuable to learn how to use Canva to hopefully give you the skills to create creative, eye-opening designs of your own. Graphic design is a key skill sought by today’s employers, especially for anyone working in a design, communications, or marketing role. When you learn Canva, you could possibly better understand how to use its drag-and-drop tool to bring in images, borders, and text content into your creative pieces. Learning this might help you to be able to think more creatively about using visual elements for your school or work assignments.
Some of the typical jobs you can find by knowing the Canva graphic design platform include roles like graphic design specialist or manager, design director, product developer, communications manager, digital marketing specialist, and programs and presentation manager. Many companies either work with an in-house graphic design team or an outside contractor or agency. In any of these positions, having an understanding of how Canva works would benefit you in the role. Working with Canva may help you see greater design possibilities for your upcoming projects.
When you take online courses to learn Canva, you might start to incorporate new design principles into your existing work processes or learn new methods to enliven your designed and printed pieces. Taking online courses to learn Canva may help you experiment further with new color patterns, different typography, and other experiential design elements to create high-quality digital PDFs, printed brochures, or anything else in between. It could be an exciting route for you to explore.