About the Course
In this project-based course, you will learn to create different product mockups in Canva. You will learn to integrate Canva with the Smartmockup platform and you will be creating mockup designs for bags, books, and pillows.
Whether you want to create an eBook cover, magazine cover, t-shirt mockup, or laptop mockup, this step-by-step tutorial will show you how to use SmartMockups and Canva to create professional-looking product mockups.
By the end of this project, you will be able to get an introduction to Canva, exploration of Canva Dashboard, learn to create amazing mockup designs for the products using the built-in template as well as from the scratch using the Canva Platform and you will also learn how you can use free images from a third party site source like Pixabay....