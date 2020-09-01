Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to develop a text adventure game with Ink, the fundamentals of this narrative scripting language, creating dynamic content for a fully interactive text-based adventure with illustrations. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Hawra F A

Sep 1, 2020

A very good basic tutorial on how to use Inkle. Recommended for people who don't do well with reading instructions and need video. Subtitles still need to be improved, so not recommended if subtitles will be your main method of learning unless they're fixed of course :)

By Bhavesh R P

Aug 24, 2020

Learning new skills is good but learning new hobby is part of life. This course is one of them which allows you to learn new hobby which can ultimately turn into passion and much further.

By Jad A

Nov 2, 2020

I never thought it can be so easy to get started with storytelling and ink. This course provided me with the tools to understand and be able to implement what I learned immediately.

By Francisco J A D

Jan 4, 2021

Thank you for this course!

By Cristián R M O

Nov 7, 2020

Awsome! So fun and useful!

By Gibin N

Oct 6, 2020

Good teaching

By ELIZABETH M G

Jul 30, 2020

Muy buena explicación, sencillo, rápido. Siempre me interesaron las historias interactivas, esto funciona perfecto como una introducción para todo un mundo de posibilidades. Gracias!!

By S. M N Z

Jul 21, 2020

Very poor audio quality. Difficult to understand as non-English person.

