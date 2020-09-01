BP
Aug 23, 2020
Learning new skills is good but learning new hobby is part of life. This course is one of them which allows you to learn new hobby which can ultimately turn into passion and much further.
JA
Nov 1, 2020
I never thought it can be so easy to get started with storytelling and ink. This course provided me with the tools to understand and be able to implement what I learned immediately.
By Hawra F A•
Sep 1, 2020
A very good basic tutorial on how to use Inkle. Recommended for people who don't do well with reading instructions and need video. Subtitles still need to be improved, so not recommended if subtitles will be your main method of learning unless they're fixed of course :)
By Bhavesh R P•
Aug 24, 2020
By Jad A•
Nov 2, 2020
By Francisco J A D•
Jan 4, 2021
Thank you for this course!
By Cristián R M O•
Nov 7, 2020
Awsome! So fun and useful!
By Gibin N•
Oct 6, 2020
Good teaching
By ELIZABETH M G•
Jul 30, 2020
Muy buena explicación, sencillo, rápido. Siempre me interesaron las historias interactivas, esto funciona perfecto como una introducción para todo un mundo de posibilidades. Gracias!!
By S. M N Z•
Jul 21, 2020
Very poor audio quality. Difficult to understand as non-English person.