Create an Advertising Concept Testing Study in Qualtrics by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will discover how to create an Advertising Concept Testing survey in Qualtrics. This type of study will help you measure your target audience’s perceptions of your advertising campaign or a series of campaign ideas prior to finalizing creative and launching a final campaign.
These studies are extremely beneficial in allowing companies and agencies to gather important feedback from the prospective target market. This allows the creative team to adjust the overall concept, imagery, color scheme, and even advertising copy prior to presenting the campaign to the client or executive team. This type of feedback can be vital when it comes to avoiding financial waste and being sure your campaign is relevant for the specified audience(s).
Upon completing this project, you will be able to deepen your understanding of ad concept studies and design an Advertising Concept Testing survey in Qualtrics.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....