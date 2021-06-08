Chevron Left
Back to Create an infographic with Infogram

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create an infographic with Infogram by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to design effectively an infographic with infogram.com, adding line, bar and map charts, and connecting the data story with text and visuals. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create an infographic with Infogram

By bakhita a a a

Jun 8, 2021

الدورة رائعة

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder