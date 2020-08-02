EH
Aug 11, 2020
A simple and fun course that encompasses basic programming skills needed for beginners. Would like to test out more projects with similar structure.
Jul 15, 2020
It's fun how to created a fiction story game i had ever done before, thank you so much
By Firman A•
Aug 1, 2020
a simple beginner python programming with enjoyable goal. It covers basic variable setting, function, modules, condition, loop, and some basic python evironment. It's a nice project.
By Eric H•
Aug 12, 2020
By 김민주•
Sep 3, 2020
It's decent, and nothing he says is wrong, but you could find similar information on tutorials on Youtube for free. The closed captioning is pretty bad, so if you need them to follow along, you're going to have to piece together 40% of what he says.
By Xiaoman T•
May 26, 2021
The code in the course is not tidy at all, it's not good for beginners. and there is no text instruction. I have to follow what he said. And at the end of section 3, the function seems couldn't work on my laptop.
By David B•
Jan 1, 2021
Took me 4 hours. It reminded me of AppleBasic and Turbo-Pascal, from 40 years ago. The Text adventure was welcome nostolgia, from playing a similar game on an Altos computer in DeVry computer club, in 1984, running CP/M with 8-inch single-sided floppy discs. :) Very fun class ~!!
By Amanda B•
Jan 29, 2021
I think the Guided Project had a good size for its proposal. It's not too probe, nor too short, and the instructor is very didatic with everything about we're doing in the programming. I also enjoyed using Rhime.
By NABILAH S A•
Jul 15, 2020
By Marco A P•
Jul 20, 2020
A fun way to see programming in other languages
By APURU V S P•
Sep 12, 2020
Excellent Project and beginner friendly!
By Hritul P•
Jul 25, 2020
Good and simple and easy to understand
By Brandon H•
Dec 21, 2020
It's a great introduction to python
By Vishal B•
Jul 24, 2020
Best Learning Experience
By DARSHANR C•
Jul 16, 2020
Nice
By Md A K•
Aug 21, 2020
To learn basic game development using this course is good
By Shailendra P S•
Sep 20, 2020
course was good, but audio quality can be improved