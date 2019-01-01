Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create and run a .NET Core console app in Linux using docker by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project "Create and run a .NET Core console app in Linux using docker" is an intermediate level project that is suitable for anyone interested in application development.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will recognize the advantages of creating console applications, analyze the structure of a console application, identify the differences between CLI and GUI, create a .NET Core console application in Ubuntu (most popular and widely-used Linux distribution), create and configure a Dockerfile for .NET, generate a docker image and run the application locally inside a docker container.
To achieve this, we will start by recognizing the meaning and structure of console applications and the advantages of creating one, followed by developing a .NET Core console application using the CLI, generating a docker image for the application and running it inside a docker container.
This project is unique because it will prepare you to create applications that require little to no front-end designing skills but focuses strictly on functionality by utilizing the CLI and sharing lightweight prototypes with others that run on various operating systems such as Windows, Linux and MacOS.
In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with object-oriented programming concepts. Having experience of working in a Linux environment along with a basic knowledge of C# will be a plus.
Let's get started!...