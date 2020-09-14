Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Animation Transitions in Unity (Intro to Animation 2) by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
13 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's Animator tool for connecting multiple animations and transitioning between them. This project covers creating animations, transitions and parameters that can be used to trigger behavior.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Animator
- Animator Parameters
- Animation Transitions
- Animation Events
This is Part 2 of a two-part series introducing Unity's Animation and Animator. Part 1 covers making the basic (but cool!) animation for your pickup GameObject.
This guided project and series also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "FPS Weapon" series.
This project makes use of the project created in Make Your Pick-Ups Look Cool in Unity (Intro to Animation 1). This compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
