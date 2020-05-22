Create a Basic Mini-Map in Unity
Configure a second camera to display a mini-map.
Create a Render Texture to display a camera's image.
Understand and apply the concept of Layers.
Configure a second camera to display a mini-map.
Create a Render Texture to display a camera's image.
Understand and apply the concept of Layers.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create a simple mini-map. You'll learn how to set up a secondary camera and configure it to display an overhead view of the scene and follow the player. You'll also learn how to use layers to display different objects on each active camera and use masks to give the mini-map a circular shape. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Camera - Layers - Masks This course makes use of the scene created in Baking Lights for Better Performance in Unity and the scripts created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity and Create Simple Enemy Behaviour with C# in Unity (Intro to AI). These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Set Up a Second Camera
Create a Render Texture and the Map Image
Configure a MiniMap Layer and Configure Culling Masks
Add a Mask to the Mini Map to Turn it into a Circle
Write Camera Follow and Zoom Scripts
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.