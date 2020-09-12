SR
Oct 24, 2020
Really trying to build my resume in the graphic design world. What a great basic course to really get you started. Nothing better then a step by step guide to getting you going in the right direction!
EG
Aug 18, 2020
This course takes you step by step on how to create branding kit across all forms of physical and digital platforms. It's so easy you will wish you took this course a long time ago!
By Nelson F R•
Sep 12, 2020
Altough the content is reasonably structured, Canva's tools are poorly ued (aligning and spacing objects manually...?) and design principles are ignored on several occasions. Also, after the logo and business card, the remaining projects are about copying and pasting, with zero explanation of each templata and medium, or any individual considerantions about any of them. Just copy and paste. Not quite up to Coursera standards.
By Emily G•
Aug 19, 2020
By Francisco A R V•
Jul 15, 2020
Me gusto mucho el modo en como uno aprende trabajando directamente y al mismo tiempo que el instructor, necesario para aprender a usar este tipo de software
By Bhavya B•
Jun 9, 2020
I love this project with hands-on experience with tool like canva along-side my mentor while creating Business Marketing Brand Kit.
By TEJ P•
May 22, 2020
Thank you very much, this course was awesome
By Paraskevi P•
Dec 17, 2020
Creating a brand identity is the sum total of how your brand looks, feels, and speaks to people. A brand identity is a way to communicate with the world, differentiate yourself from your competition, and create a brand experience that encourages people to engage with you. This project , creating a brand kit, is a helpful tool and easy to understand the whole step-by-step guide to build a brand identity. Thank you Mrs Stacey Shanklin-Langford.
By Esmeralda F•
Jan 10, 2021
Marketing brand kit using canva was great! We learned how to design our logo with the pallete colors we wanted and then attached it to our business card, to our business letterhead, to our email header and even publish it to our facebook page. Really really usefull!
By Benelyn B•
Nov 2, 2020
The course is well-organized and the instructor completely explained in details, the things and steps that's needed to be done. In no time, it was muscle memory and I became better at it. Recommended even without prior knowledge to the Topic.
By Nikhil T•
Sep 22, 2020
Nicely explained, even a beginner can complete this guided project easily. My purpose in learning how to create a business marketing toolkit is accomplished. Thank you, instructor, for making this project.
By Samantha R•
Oct 25, 2020
By Mustafa A•
Sep 24, 2020
By Cynthia G M•
Sep 30, 2020
The perfect amount of instruction needed to fly! I really enjoyed using Canva and learning that there is stills so much more you can do with it.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 17, 2020
I like the way we got involved into practice by setting goals which are a bit challenging yet we want to achieve successfully.
By Chennie M F•
Aug 27, 2021
The discussion was very clear and this project will surely be beneficial to me in the future. Thank You for this opportunity.
By Johanna K•
Nov 11, 2020
I enjoyed this project. I wouldn't recomend doing it on Rhyme tho, too laggy. Instead open Canva in a different computer ;)
By Harsh P•
May 11, 2020
It was great, easy to understand, step by step guidance was given and was not boring. it was just right and very helpful!!!
By YIMARA M V H•
Jun 19, 2020
Me encanto el curso, explican de buena manera ya que a pesar de no saber ingles a un 100% pude entender todo muy bien
By Teresa S•
Sep 16, 2021
This was a great course and I got alot of information that will help me building my brand kit for future business.
By Oybek S•
Aug 19, 2020
Thank you Stacey Shanklin-Langford for this project. Thank you for Coursera team to provide this online lesson.
By Aminatu M•
Feb 16, 2021
I love that pace of the instruttor, the lessons and videos were precise , concise annd easy to understan
By Mariane P•
Dec 27, 2020
Very helpful, easy to follow tutorial on how to create a business marketing brand kit in Canva.
By Kenenias B P•
Jun 27, 2020
good course, it helps a lot if you wanna try canva to create your personal branch in marketing
By Naomi C R L•
Jun 16, 2020
I love guided courses because it allows me to try out things while learning at the same time.
By Yahaya S M•
Apr 10, 2021
By Saketh K J•
Jul 2, 2020
This was a very interesting course. And it is very much helpfull for everyone in the future.