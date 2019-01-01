Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Customer Satisfaction Survey in Qualtrics by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will discover how to create a basic Customer Satisfaction survey in Qualtrics. This type of study will help your business more accurately understand how customers in various segments feel about your business or a particular product or service.
These studies can be very important to an organization because they can help you gauge an overall level of satisfaction with your business or with the purchase of one of your products or service lines. In this type of research, it can actually prove just as beneficial to gain insights from those customers that are unhappy with certain aspects of the organization as it can be to identify those customers that are truly satisfied. Identifying levels of dissatisfaction early and often can help organizations continue to capitalize on areas of success, but more importantly, allow them to rectify any major issues prior to those issues becoming truly detrimental to the brand.
Upon completing this project, you will be able to deepen your understanding of customer research studies and design a basic Customer Satisfaction survey in Qualtrics.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....