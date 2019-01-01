Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a customer satisfaction survey with Typeform by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
During this project, you will be able to create a customer satisfaction survey in a single click with Typeform, which is an online form creation tool that will simplify the conception of different forms dedicated to data collection. You will be able to assess the degree of satisfaction of your target, which will allow you to take the necessary business actions afterwards.
This project is for beginners and people who want to create a customer satisfaction survey....