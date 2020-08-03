By Mark P•
Aug 3, 2020
Content great, but Rhyme online virtual platform did not work for me at all. Luckily I had Docker, Flask and Visual Studio installed on my own computer anyway, so could follow along with the video.
By Marcin S•
Feb 22, 2021
I'm rather disappointed with this course. I subtract one star because the app was too easy and didn't show much functionality. At the same time, there was not enough explanation about the visualization part (I did not work with Seaborn previously) so for me, it was just typing presented code. While most parts of this project had not enough explanation I see no point in having an entire video about creating the requirements.txt file, especially because it was done with mistakes and instead should be summarized with one command `pip freeze > requirements.txt`. Finally, the Rhyme platform was not working, but it would be a problem if I could download the data used for this application. I couldn't and I didn't have such problems with other guided projects.
By Nathan S•
Aug 1, 2020
Brings together in one place what you need to know for using Flask to serve images created with matplotlib and seaborn. It's easy to fall along and learn the important details for running this application in Docker.
By Tatiana M•
Sep 3, 2021
great course
By Kamlesh C•
Aug 2, 2020
THanks
By Ijeoma O•
Jul 19, 2021
Good project
By Igor K•
Aug 19, 2021
I had no connection with rhyme during the lesson. doing everything on the local computer.