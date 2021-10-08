Create Emotes with Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape workspace
Draw basic and complex vector shapes to create a cartoon bat
Save and export your work in vector and raster formats
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create emotes, images that you can use in chat messages to quickly convey an emotion, an idea, and often a brand. You’ll build an emote that meets the current Twitch guidelines, and you’ll create that emote in Inkscape, a free, open-source program that creates vector graphics. Because what you create in Inkscape is vector-based, those images can be quickly resized and tend to have clear, bold colors and shapes. So vector graphics make great emotes. They can also be resized and edited quickly—and they’ll stay clear and sharp even after the changes. During this project, you’ll build an emote out of basic and complex vector objects and paths. First, you’ll practice researching icon requirements and prepare the Inkscape workspace to create emotes. Then you’ll create two different kinds of emotes: a cartoon bat emote, step by step, starting with basic shapes and then using Inscape’s editing and path commands to create complex combinations of shapes. By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable planning and creating emotes for use in Twitch chat. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Graphic Design
vectors
Emotes
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Research emote requirements and prepare Inkscape Document
Draw and plan component shapes of emotes
Create complex shapes with Inkscape’s path functions and node sculpting
Export your emotes with Inkscape
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
