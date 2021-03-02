Chevron Left
“Selenium automates browsers, that’s it. What you do with that power is up to you.” Selenium is the most widely used UI automation tool to test web applications. By the end of this one-hour project-based course, you will learn the basics of the selenium automation testing tool. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to -- Basic Selenium commands Interacting with common web elements like textbox, checkbox, dropdown Performing drag and drop operation Handling windows alerts using Selenium...

By Kiran S B

Mar 2, 2021

The session is very nice with complete information along with the VM for performing the hands on along with the instructor. The session is more beneficial.

By Vishakha S B

Jul 27, 2021

trainer has explained all the thing very clearly, i wish to join another training as well

By Beer F

Oct 17, 2021

Good

By COWARD R A

Apr 23, 2021

Overall, an excellent beginner's course, with clear instruction and very good practical exercises. The only comment I would make is that in the last section (alert boxes), the instructor did not indicate where the console log would appear, and indeed I hunted high and low for it myself (still a bit of a mystery, despite every other log under the sun being visible). I think he could also have demonstrated asserting the alert text, and also expended this section to cover the second two alerts on the web page, which were not used in the exercise.

