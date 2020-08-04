Create and Format a Basic Document with LibreOffice Writer
Create a new document
Edit and format document
Print the document
In this project, you will create a new document from scratch using the basic features and functionality of the Office Libre Writer application. You will work on creating a basic agenda for a Change Control Board (CCB) meeting for an IT team of an organization. You will add and edit text with different formats in the document. You will create a bulleted list of attendees and a numbered list of topics to discuss. You will also look at ways to change the layout of the page by adding a border. You will add a functional table and a picture that resembles a real-world use case. Lastly, you will learn how to print the document directly to a printer, and even print, export or Save As in a different format like Adobe’s PDF for sharing via email. The skills learned in this course can be applied to creating other basic forms of a resume, letter, report, or just for simple note taking. The amazing part of this is that the Office Libre Writer and the entire application suite is free for download and use anywhere. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Documentation
Writing
LibreOffice Writer
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create and save a new document
Edit and format text, and apply styles
Create bulleted and numbered lists
Apply a border, change page layout, use zoom feature, and change page orientation
Add a header and footer with page numbers
Create a table and add a picture
Print the document
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
