Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create and Format a Basic Document with LibreOffice Writer by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
122 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you will create a new document from scratch using the basic features and functionality of the Office Libre Writer application. You will work on creating a basic agenda for a Change Control Board (CCB) meeting for an IT team of an organization. You will add and edit text with different formats in the document. You will create a bulleted list of attendees and a numbered list of topics to discuss. You will also look at ways to change the layout of the page by adding a border. You will add a functional table and a picture that resembles a real-world use case. Lastly, you will learn how to print the document directly to a printer, and even print, export or Save As in a different format like Adobe’s PDF for sharing via email. The skills learned in this course can be applied to creating other basic forms of a resume, letter, report, or just for simple note taking. The amazing part of this is that the Office Libre Writer and the entire application suite is free for download and use anywhere. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Hasbollah B M S (

May 17, 2020

A very good course to upgrade your skills.

By Computer J

Oct 17, 2020

I just wish it would have taught a few more options that can be used, but this course hit all the basics you need to know for almost any type of paper, but definitely everything you need to know for writing agendas.

By Bindu V S

Aug 5, 2020

Good course. A novice can easily learn to create a document using this guided project

By Luthfi F I

Oct 2, 2020

It's very useful for you to know more about Libre Office Writer

By Marcio L

Nov 3, 2020

excelente curso, sencillo y correcto

By DINA B M G

Nov 18, 2020

thanks is excellent!

By Gangone R

Jun 22, 2020

very useful course

By Xudoyqulov T

Aug 26, 2020

it is good course

By Basim M

May 26, 2020

An awesome course

By Grover C B

Dec 25, 2020

Very good course

By Dominic K

Jan 31, 2021

excellent

By Tanvir R

Dec 6, 2020

Very Good

By Mark L S

Jul 21, 2020

Nice!

By Mubasshir S

Jul 30, 2020

good

By sarithanakkala

Jun 23, 2020

Nice

By p s

Jun 23, 2020

Nice

By Rajan R G

Jul 20, 2020

...

By Srinidhi

Jul 10, 2020

.

By M B A A K

Aug 3, 2021

شكلاا جزيلا لكم

