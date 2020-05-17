BS
Aug 4, 2020
Good course. A novice can easily learn to create a document using this guided project
LF
Oct 1, 2020
It's very useful for you to know more about Libre Office Writer
By Hasbollah B M S (•
May 17, 2020
A very good course to upgrade your skills.
By Computer J•
Oct 17, 2020
I just wish it would have taught a few more options that can be used, but this course hit all the basics you need to know for almost any type of paper, but definitely everything you need to know for writing agendas.
By Bindu V S•
Aug 5, 2020
Good course. A novice can easily learn to create a document using this guided project
By Luthfi F I•
Oct 2, 2020
It's very useful for you to know more about Libre Office Writer
By Marcio L•
Nov 3, 2020
excelente curso, sencillo y correcto
By DINA B M G•
Nov 18, 2020
thanks is excellent!
By Gangone R•
Jun 22, 2020
very useful course
By Xudoyqulov T•
Aug 26, 2020
it is good course
By Basim M•
May 26, 2020
An awesome course
By Grover C B•
Dec 25, 2020
Very good course
By Dominic K•
Jan 31, 2021
excellent
By Tanvir R•
Dec 6, 2020
Very Good
By Mark L S•
Jul 21, 2020
Nice!
By Mubasshir S•
Jul 30, 2020
good
By sarithanakkala•
Jun 23, 2020
Nice
By p s•
Jun 23, 2020
Nice
By Rajan R G•
Jul 20, 2020
...
By Srinidhi•
Jul 10, 2020
.
By M B A A K•
Aug 3, 2021
شكلاا جزيلا لكم