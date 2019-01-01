Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a fundraising page on Chuffed by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will learn how to create a fundraising page on Chuffed for a collaborative project for personal or professional purposes.
This Guided Project is an introduction to Chuffed and is designed for people who want to have their own fundraising page for a nonprofit, charity, social enterprise, community project, or someone in need.
Chuffed offers an online platform to create a fundraiser, large or small, with no set-up fees by the platform. Moreover, Chuffed offers possibilities to develop a fundraising page site with many functionalities and aesthetic characteristics.
After completing this project, you will be able to create a fundraising page, select and modify the main features offered on the platform, define your financial and participatory goals and the rewards potentially offered to your contributors. Chuffed is a simple and free platform that provides extraordinary online advertising for your collaborative project.
This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions...