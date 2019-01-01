Create a Glossary in Microsoft Word 365
Prepare Your Microsoft Word Document for a Glossary
Format the Glossary Terms and Write the Definitions
Organize the Glossary in Paragraph and Table Formats
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Prepare Your Microsoft Word Document for a Glossary
Format the Glossary Terms and Write the Definitions
Organize the Glossary in Paragraph and Table Formats
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Long and technical documents may need a glossary of terms at the end of the document to assist readers in understanding the terminology used. Microsoft Word 365 is a free program available online that can be used to create a high-quality, effective glossary. Learners taking this project will walk through how to create a glossary in an easy-to-follow, step-by-step format. Starting with preparing a blank document or using a prepared example document, learners will then learn how to format the text in the glossary and how to write highly effective definitions. Next, learners will discover how to format the glossary in two different ways, paragraph and table formats. By the end of this project, learners will be confident in creating and formatting a glossary of terms that they can easily add at the end of any document to inform and engage readers.
Beginner
Business Writing
Editing
Writing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare Your Microsoft Word Document for a Glossary
Format the Glossary Terms
Write the Glossary Definitions
Organize the Glossary in Paragraph Format
Insert a Table for the Glossary
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.