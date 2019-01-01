Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Glossary in Microsoft Word 365 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Long and technical documents may need a glossary of terms at the end of the document to assist readers in understanding the terminology used. Microsoft Word 365 is a free program available online that can be used to create a high-quality, effective glossary.
Learners taking this project will walk through how to create a glossary in an easy-to-follow, step-by-step format. Starting with preparing a blank document or using a prepared example document, learners will then learn how to format the text in the glossary and how to write highly effective definitions. Next, learners will discover how to format the glossary in two different ways, paragraph and table formats.
By the end of this project, learners will be confident in creating and formatting a glossary of terms that they can easily add at the end of any document to inform and engage readers....