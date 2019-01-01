Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Job-Specific Resume using LibreOffice by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basic parts of a resume and how to customize a resume template in LibreOffice, identify and list your hard skills and soft skills, write a resume summary including your identified hard and soft skills in LibreOffice, review a job listing of your choice and identify the required hard and soft skills, and tailor your resume summary to reflect hard and soft skills in the chosen job listing
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....