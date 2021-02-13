Create a Memory Puzzle Game in Python Using Pygame
33 ratings
1,766 already enrolled
Set up a pygame program and handle events.
Draw shapes, write texts and insert images in a game.
Implement the memory puzzle game logic.
By the end of this project, you will create a memory puzzle game using python and pygame modules. Python is one of the easiest globally used programming languages, and using the pygame modules with it will give you a chance to easily implement many game applications. Pygame is an open free source that you can download later easily. You will learn about most of the objects and functions in the pygame that will help you to build your own game project. Also you will learn how to insert drawings, images and texts to your game. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
programming game
Pygame
Python Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Events
Rectangles
Shapes
Game Logic
Game Functions
Texts and Images
by LDFeb 13, 2021
Initially, all steps are detailed in a very good rhythm. However, at the end, I got lost, it was to quick. I had to just copy the instructions and learn by myself what the commands meant.
