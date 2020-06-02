GA
Nov 7, 2020
Nice course. Teaches a simple yet essential course which people in the communication line often ignore and end up printing a document of multiple lines that in turn, only a few people grab up.
AR
Oct 8, 2020
The video was really helpful and was guiding step by step.\n\nThanks a lot, I really enjoyed a lot.\n\nAmazing! Superb
By Poornima K•
Jun 2, 2020
While I love the idea of these short courses, this one was extremely basic. Quite a lot of time was wasted on repeating tasks (like adding text boxes from scratch six times and providing instructions on what to write within them). There was actually an easier way to do this - just copy and paste the formatted text box six times and change the text within, instead of making a new one each time. Instead of spending time on this, the tutorial could have explained other features like how to create graphs, better.
Overall, this ended up being a tutorial on how to make precisely the infographic that the instructor made, verbatim, instead of a tutorial on how to make an infographic using Piktochart.
Thanks for your effort, though! Looking forward to more such tutorials.
By Rajneesh K•
Jul 7, 2020
This course is only for profit, not much beneficial to the learner, as he/she has to pay enough money to use Piktochart. I completely disagree and disappointed with the service as the course is not user-oriented but only for the profit of the company. Not even earning this certificate will not provide any kind of support to the learner.
By Gathoni I•
Jun 7, 2020
It was a bit too easy. Didn't feel challenged by it.
By Tuğba A•
Dec 16, 2020
There are a lot of repeating tasks. It was boring to add text and boxes the same way all the time. Unfortunately, It was not given clearly what kind of details we should pay attention while creating an infographic and there was no tips and tricks. It was like an advertorial movie of piktochart.
By Meryem S•
Nov 21, 2021
Piktochart is a very useful platform regarding my project, it has been a great support for me to improve myself by following the easy steps with enthusiasm.
By Scott M•
Jul 7, 2020
It is impossible to run this split screen course on a 24" monitor, which is all I have. I was unable to switch back and forth between windows. I was unable to use my existing Piktochart account because of security concerns (I guess.) I ended up having to run Piktochart by itself in a separate tab, and then the narrative did not precisely match what I was seeing in Piktochart.
By GAURAB A•
Nov 8, 2020
By Mohammad Y A•
Jul 25, 2020
Really, This was an awesome course which makes me learn about how to create a unique presentation via a Piktochart.
By Arwa R•
Oct 9, 2020
By IC4001 C Y J•
Jun 13, 2020
Learning it was very fun. Although it is easy to use, it is surely very helpful in any upcoming projects.
By Bensen A•
Nov 27, 2020
Simple and Easy-to-Follow Explanations. The quiz has helpful feedback. Excellent Work.
By Brandy N•
Nov 8, 2020
I love how the instructor teaches, she is so amazing and one can easily understand.
By BA0300 B L F Y•
Jul 13, 2020
The step by step guide allows me to understand the tool quickly
By Jean G R•
Nov 19, 2020
The course was very informative and easy at the same time.
By Taha M•
May 7, 2020
I really enjoyed this short course, thank you
By MS. S S•
Aug 17, 2020
Its a great pleasure to Get the certificate
By BRAVIN M•
Nov 11, 2020
Well structure and easy to comprehend
By Carlos A R Z•
May 22, 2020
The most fantastic course ever!
By Kanthi S S•
Jul 26, 2020
Amazing Course! <3
By rylan b•
Nov 29, 2021
good course
By MD S H•
Aug 11, 2020
Helpful
By p s•
Jun 29, 2020
Nice
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By BA0300 B A T X E•
Apr 20, 2020
nice
By Rahul P•
Nov 2, 2020
Very informative project to learn the piktochart from scratch. easy to understand course. learn about new tool to create amazing inforgraphics