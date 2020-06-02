Chevron Left
Back to Create Infographics using Piktochart

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Infographics using Piktochart by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
181 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create an infographic that is printable and shareable across your business network. You will be able to communicate important and detailed information in a colorful and attention-grabbing format. This course will include an introduction to Piktochart, how to create an infographic that will illustrate critical information your audience needs to know....

Top reviews

GA

Nov 7, 2020

Nice course. Teaches a simple yet essential course which people in the communication line often ignore and end up printing a document of multiple lines that in turn, only a few people grab up.

AR

Oct 8, 2020

The video was really helpful and was guiding step by step.\n\nThanks a lot, I really enjoyed a lot.\n\nAmazing! Superb

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 30 Reviews for Create Infographics using Piktochart

By Poornima K

Jun 2, 2020

While I love the idea of these short courses, this one was extremely basic. Quite a lot of time was wasted on repeating tasks (like adding text boxes from scratch six times and providing instructions on what to write within them). There was actually an easier way to do this - just copy and paste the formatted text box six times and change the text within, instead of making a new one each time. Instead of spending time on this, the tutorial could have explained other features like how to create graphs, better.

Overall, this ended up being a tutorial on how to make precisely the infographic that the instructor made, verbatim, instead of a tutorial on how to make an infographic using Piktochart.

Thanks for your effort, though! Looking forward to more such tutorials.

By Rajneesh K

Jul 7, 2020

This course is only for profit, not much beneficial to the learner, as he/she has to pay enough money to use Piktochart. I completely disagree and disappointed with the service as the course is not user-oriented but only for the profit of the company. Not even earning this certificate will not provide any kind of support to the learner.

By Gathoni I

Jun 7, 2020

It was a bit too easy. Didn't feel challenged by it.

By Tuğba A

Dec 16, 2020

There are a lot of repeating tasks. It was boring to add text and boxes the same way all the time. Unfortunately, It was not given clearly what kind of details we should pay attention while creating an infographic and there was no tips and tricks. It was like an advertorial movie of piktochart.

By Meryem S

Nov 21, 2021

Piktochart is a very useful platform regarding my project, it has been a great support for me to improve myself by following the easy steps with enthusiasm.

By Scott M

Jul 7, 2020

It is impossible to run this split screen course on a 24" monitor, which is all I have. I was unable to switch back and forth between windows. I was unable to use my existing Piktochart account because of security concerns (I guess.) I ended up having to run Piktochart by itself in a separate tab, and then the narrative did not precisely match what I was seeing in Piktochart.

By GAURAB A

Nov 8, 2020

Nice course. Teaches a simple yet essential course which people in the communication line often ignore and end up printing a document of multiple lines that in turn, only a few people grab up.

By Mohammad Y A

Jul 25, 2020

Really, This was an awesome course which makes me learn about how to create a unique presentation via a Piktochart.

By Arwa R

Oct 9, 2020

The video was really helpful and was guiding step by step.

Thanks a lot, I really enjoyed a lot.

Amazing! Superb

By IC4001 C Y J

Jun 13, 2020

Learning it was very fun. Although it is easy to use, it is surely very helpful in any upcoming projects.

By Bensen A

Nov 27, 2020

Simple and Easy-to-Follow Explanations. The quiz has helpful feedback. Excellent Work.

By Brandy N

Nov 8, 2020

I love how the instructor teaches, she is so amazing and one can easily understand.

By BA0300 B L F Y

Jul 13, 2020

The step by step guide allows me to understand the tool quickly

By Jean G R

Nov 19, 2020

The course was very informative and easy at the same time.

By Taha M

May 7, 2020

I really enjoyed this short course, thank you

By MS. S S

Aug 17, 2020

Its a great pleasure to Get the certificate

By BRAVIN M

Nov 11, 2020

Well structure and easy to comprehend

By Carlos A R Z

May 22, 2020

The most fantastic course ever!

By Kanthi S S

Jul 26, 2020

Amazing Course! <3

By rylan b

Nov 29, 2021

good course

By MD S H

Aug 11, 2020

Helpful

By p s

Jun 29, 2020

Nice

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By BA0300 B A T X E

Apr 20, 2020

nice

By Rahul P

Nov 2, 2020

Very informative project to learn the piktochart from scratch. easy to understand course. learn about new tool to create amazing inforgraphics

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder