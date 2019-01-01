Create Ping-Pong Game in Python using Turtle Graphics
Create a game using Python and Turtle Graphics
By the end of this project, you will be able to create The Classic Ping Pong game using Python and Turtle graphics. You’ll also be able to identify and use most of Turtle’s modules and functions that helps you develop and build your own game. Moreover, you’ll be able to edit and manipulate the objects created by Turtle however you like. Turtle graphics is a pre-installed Python library that’s a trendy way of introducing programming to beginners. It helps visualize what programming can do. It’s a straightforward yet versatile way to understand the concepts of Python. This guided project is for beginner-intermediate programmers who already have a general knowledge of Python basics and want to test out their knowledge with a real application and looking forward to developing their very first game in less than 1 hour. This project can be your portal into game development. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Turtle Graphics
Game Programming
Game Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating the game window and initializing the game's main loop
Creating the two paddles and the ball
Moving the paddles with the keyboard
Moving the ball
Bouncing the ball off the paddles
Adding a scoring system
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
