NN
Jul 16, 2020
I just want to know how to use MySql with python.I have learned MySql from my university.So,honestly, this is too easy for me.Thanks for your explanation sir.
MR
Jul 16, 2020
This course had vanished all the fear in me of doing projects.I really thank coursera for this project.
By Bolor-Erdene Z•
Sep 3, 2020
You can find everything you need from google and youtube. This is the shortest and the worst course I've ever taken. No refund.
By NaingNaingHtun•
Jul 16, 2020
By Maneesha R•
Jul 17, 2020
By Dominik L•
May 26, 2021
Good fun ! this was exactly what i was looking for.
By ADIT K C•
Mar 19, 2021
New learning. Excellent hand on experience.
By Nathali M•
Oct 9, 2020
Very useful project. Thanks a lot.
By Paulo F P•
Sep 11, 2020
learn mysql,python,html,javascript
By Samiksha S L•
Jul 12, 2020
Just Fantastic! I loved to learn.
By Ramon R B•
Dec 4, 2020
good practice
By alejandro f•
Sep 22, 2020
good Prooject
By Carlos M C F•
Aug 19, 2020
thank you
By AYUSH R•
Jan 18, 2022
awesome
By Md. R Q S•
Sep 22, 2020
great
By SOURAV K•
Jan 24, 2022
Good
By Anshuman B•
Aug 11, 2020
Niceeeee
By A R K•
Mar 7, 2021
dfd
By Steven W•
Dec 14, 2020
It takes less than an hour to complete, it's really basic.
By Sun J•
May 28, 2022
Not a very good interface for writing the code.