Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Python Application using MySQL by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
115 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

Data plays a crucial role in application development. It plays such a crucial role that there are people called Database Administrators that specialize in just organizing the data. The traditional database used to be, and often still is, a relational database. MySQL is one of the most popular relational databases and is backed by the Oracle corporation as well. This provides the developer with a variety of online resources. The popularity of MySQL combined with the popularity of Python has resulted in the development of an API that makes the interface between Python and MySQL almost seamless. In this course, you will create a Python application using Python’s MySQL Connector that creates a MySQL database containing words and their definitions. You will then retrieve words and definitions from the database table, update a definition in the database table, and display a selected word’s definition. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Bolor-Erdene Z

Sep 3, 2020

You can find everything you need from google and youtube. This is the shortest and the worst course I've ever taken. No refund.

By NaingNaingHtun

Jul 16, 2020

I just want to know how to use MySql with python.I have learned MySql from my university.So,honestly, this is too easy for me.Thanks for your explanation sir.

By Maneesha R

Jul 17, 2020

This course had vanished all the fear in me of doing projects.I really thank coursera for this project.

By Dominik L

May 26, 2021

Good fun ! this was exactly what i was looking for.

By ADIT K C

Mar 19, 2021

New learning. Excellent hand on experience.

By Nathali M

Oct 9, 2020

Very useful project. Thanks a lot.

By Paulo F P

Sep 11, 2020

learn mysql,python,html,javascript

By Samiksha S L

Jul 12, 2020

Just Fantastic! I loved to learn.

By Ramon R B

Dec 4, 2020

good practice

By alejandro f

Sep 22, 2020

good Prooject

By Carlos M C F

Aug 19, 2020

thank you

By AYUSH R

Jan 18, 2022

awesome

By Md. R Q S

Sep 22, 2020

great

By SOURAV K

Jan 24, 2022

Good

By Anshuman B

Aug 11, 2020

Niceeeee

By A R K

Mar 7, 2021

dfd

By Steven W

Dec 14, 2020

It takes less than an hour to complete, it's really basic.

By Sun J

May 28, 2022

Not a very good interface for writing the code.

