Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Relational Database Tables Using SQLiteStudio by Coursera Project Network

In this project-based course, you will learn how to use the SQLiteStudio database management system to create a relational database, add tables to the database, and populate the tables. Data is at the heart of all computing practices and plays an important role in our business and personal lives. Data is manipulated by programs, displayed on web browsers, transferred from location to location by networking systems, and used for business and personal decision making. Organizing, storing and safeguarding data in a database is the main purpose of database management software. Since data is such a large part of your life--whether used for your mobile phone address list or your medical record at your doctor’s office--wouldn’t it be great to know a little more about how a database works? By the end of this project, you will have a new appreciation for the importance of data and how it’s organized in a database. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

SG

Jun 16, 2020

I need the practice but this one has a gui which makes it easier for me to do. the explanation of the instructor i superb and easy to understand

MH

Jul 21, 2020

That was a nice course and easy to understand how to create a database and how it works!

By Yagmur B

Jun 2, 2020

This is a basic course about databases and management systems. Most obvious we use SQLiteStudio so we've learned the features of the program. The most excellent part of the course is you're learning with practice simultaneously. However, I had thought that I've learned about query a little bit and I've not. Despite that, the course was the begining of my journey about Data and Data Analysis. I also want to thank the instructor for clean and understandable expression of the lecture.

By Sheildon G

Jun 17, 2020

By Md A H

Jul 22, 2020

By T H

Jul 23, 2020

I achieved a great experience from this course...................

By MRS. G

May 16, 2020

Great learning Experience

By Arun K

Aug 7, 2020

very very helpful for me

By PRAJWAL M

May 4, 2020

It's quite good to see

By Diksha

Aug 7, 2020

very helpful for me

By Aviraj S

Jul 5, 2020

well explained

By Deleted A

Jun 1, 2020

Great course

By Chathurya H

Nov 1, 2020

Excellent!

By MARCO A R S

Jul 11, 2020

Muy bueno

By Bhawana P

May 18, 2020

excellent

By aithagoni m

Jul 28, 2020

GOOD

By Priyansh A

Jun 30, 2020

NICE

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Sai R C

Apr 28, 2020

good

By PRADEEP C

Feb 9, 2021

ok

By Sukhvendra S

May 31, 2020

overall project status is good and instructor is also good.

By Ankit V

Apr 30, 2020

nice to learn

By Salman S

Jun 1, 2020

the window was laggy

