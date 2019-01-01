Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Sales Dashboard using Power BI by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1 hour long project, you will build an attractive and eye-catching sales dashboard using Power BI in a black and blue theme that will make your audience go "wow". We will begin this guided project by importing data. We will then create bar charts and pie charts to visualize the sales data and then position the graphs on the dashboard. In the final tasks, we will create interactive maps to visualize sales data by countries and markets. By the end of this course, you will be confident in creating beautiful dashboards with many different kinds of visualizations....