Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Simple Enemy Behaviour with C# in Unity (Intro to AI) by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to create a simple enemy behavior tree. You'll learn how to make your enemy characters patrol an area, chase a player in range and attack when it's close enough for melee. You will be able to easily expand the behavior system we create, to add your own conditional behaviors.
To build a behavior tree, this guided project will use and expand upon the following Unity concepts:
- Transform-based movement
- Rigidbody collisions and triggers
- Interfaces
- Events
Consider this guided project to be a "capstone" project for beginners. If you can comfortably complete this course, understand all concepts presented and can reproduce them in your own projects, then congratulations! You have officially graduated to "Intermediate!"...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create Simple Enemy Behaviour with C# in Unity (Intro to AI)