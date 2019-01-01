Create a Simple Gantt Chart using Microsoft Excel
Create a simple Gantt chart from scratch using Microsoft Excel
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a simple Gantt chart to manage your next project. You will utilize the free online version of Microsoft Excel to create a Gantt chart from scratch. This Gantt chart will give you a better idea of how bar charts and conditional formatting work. This guide will incorporate some Excel functions to teach you how to use conditional formatting to make your chart and data interactive. In addition, this Gantt chart will allow you to track multiple tasks that run parallel with each other, and will incorporate some unique features such as a weekly view bar to organize dates more efficiently.
No background required
Gantt Chart
Microsoft Excel
conditional formatting
Excel Functions
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze Gantt chart
Set up your project data
Format timeline
Add bars and highlight today’s date
Incorporate additional features
