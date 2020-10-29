Create a Simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

You will be able to create a simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets

Understand the key elements of the Gantt Chart

By the end of this project, you will be able to create a simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets. You will have a better understanding of how to use this tool to help track and present project schedules. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

This course is designed for someone who has not used, or has limited experience with Google Sheets or using Google Sheets to create a Gantt Chart.

  • Project Management

  • Gantt Chart

  • Google Sheets

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Access Google Sheets and Open a template and identify assumptions.

  2. Set up Table for key information and assumptions

  3. Set up Table to build Gantt Chart

  4. Understand what the Gantt Chart is showing you

  5. Format the chart and make it presentable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

