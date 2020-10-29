Create a Simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets
You will be able to create a simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets
Understand the key elements of the Gantt Chart
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a simple Gantt Chart using Google Sheets. You will have a better understanding of how to use this tool to help track and present project schedules. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This course is designed for someone who has not used, or has limited experience with Google Sheets or using Google Sheets to create a Gantt Chart.
Project Management
Gantt Chart
Google Sheets
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up Table for key information and assumptions
Set up Table to build Gantt Chart
Understand what the Gantt Chart is showing you
Format the chart and make it presentable.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by NOct 30, 2020
This has helped me create a Gantt Chart based on information from a spreadsheet. I used to draw a Gantt Chart the hard way, by counting cells. Thank you for this.
by MTOct 29, 2020
The course was well presented, but I think only one of the four dependencies are explained. I would love to take more guided projects like this in the future.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
