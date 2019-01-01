Chevron Left
Create Striking Real Estate Instagram Posts in Canva by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create visually striking real estate Instagram posts using Canva and you will also learn how to make these graphics appealing using different elements, fonts, text, color and animations to make these graphics more attractive. The same skills can be used in creating visually striking posts in any industry like healthcare, business, food , corporate or for any other business....
