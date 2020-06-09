Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Technical Stock Charts Using R and Quantmod by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
122 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to pull down Stock Data using the R quantmod Package and Yahoo Finance API. You will also learn how to apply Technical Indicators to the data and draw graphs based on those Indicators. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

ML

Nov 23, 2020

If you take this after quantmod 1, you will be able to do some basic stock analysis. I recommend it.

M

Jul 18, 2020

This course help me to read technical charts and increase my understanding in stock market

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Create Technical Stock Charts Using R and Quantmod

By Akash T

Jun 9, 2020

I loved the course! The fact that I haven't exactly had fun learning R for actuarial statistics for my upcoming exams, but now I am extremely pumped for learning R. Thanks a lot to the instructor for giving a very simple walkthrough and the hands-on experience is minus any hiccups. Kudos to Coursera and Rhyme.

By mohamed l

Nov 24, 2020

If you take this after quantmod 1, you will be able to do some basic stock analysis. I recommend it.

By Mayank S

Jul 19, 2020

This course help me to read technical charts and increase my understanding in stock market

By Chua R L

Aug 17, 2020

Instructor Chris makes everything easier. Kudos!!!

By Abhimanyu s

Jun 11, 2020

I will recommend this project to everyone

By Dr G K

May 24, 2020

Wonderful course for beginners

By Luis A C P

Jun 18, 2020

Excelente, me encanto !!

By RUSHIKESH S R

May 23, 2020

Good for beginners

By Lalitkumar O

Oct 16, 2020

Very Good

By jitu k

Jun 26, 2020

Amazing

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 27, 2020

Good

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 27, 2020

Nice

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 17, 2020

nice

By PONDARA K

Jun 1, 2020

5

By Meena M

May 21, 2020

Thank u all professors

By Desmond

Jun 19, 2020

the person explaining was too fast and i found it difficult to understand

By N T

Jan 31, 2021

This course is a rip-off. Just go read the quantmod documentation. Everything is explained there for free and in more detail. This was not a 2 hour course. I did this in less than 30 minutes. I can't believe I paid for this crap on Coursera.

By Jens

Jun 22, 2021

Very disappointing. The provided information can be found on the Quantmod package and other pages for free, and the Technical Stock Chart related background information is not explained at all.

By Jose P

May 23, 2020

Two fast explanations on partially viewing are to follow instructor - could not keep up

