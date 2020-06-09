ML
Nov 23, 2020
If you take this after quantmod 1, you will be able to do some basic stock analysis. I recommend it.
M
Jul 18, 2020
This course help me to read technical charts and increase my understanding in stock market
By Akash T•
Jun 9, 2020
I loved the course! The fact that I haven't exactly had fun learning R for actuarial statistics for my upcoming exams, but now I am extremely pumped for learning R. Thanks a lot to the instructor for giving a very simple walkthrough and the hands-on experience is minus any hiccups. Kudos to Coursera and Rhyme.
By mohamed l•
Nov 24, 2020
By Mayank S•
Jul 19, 2020
By Chua R L•
Aug 17, 2020
Instructor Chris makes everything easier. Kudos!!!
By Abhimanyu s•
Jun 11, 2020
I will recommend this project to everyone
By Dr G K•
May 24, 2020
Wonderful course for beginners
By Luis A C P•
Jun 18, 2020
Excelente, me encanto !!
By RUSHIKESH S R•
May 23, 2020
Good for beginners
By Lalitkumar O•
Oct 16, 2020
Very Good
By jitu k•
Jun 26, 2020
Amazing
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 27, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 27, 2020
Nice
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 17, 2020
nice
By PONDARA K•
Jun 1, 2020
5
By Meena M•
May 21, 2020
Thank u all professors
By Desmond•
Jun 19, 2020
the person explaining was too fast and i found it difficult to understand
By N T•
Jan 31, 2021
This course is a rip-off. Just go read the quantmod documentation. Everything is explained there for free and in more detail. This was not a 2 hour course. I did this in less than 30 minutes. I can't believe I paid for this crap on Coursera.
By Jens•
Jun 22, 2021
Very disappointing. The provided information can be found on the Quantmod package and other pages for free, and the Technical Stock Chart related background information is not explained at all.
By Jose P•
May 23, 2020
Two fast explanations on partially viewing are to follow instructor - could not keep up