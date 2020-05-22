Create UI in Unity Part 3 - Settings Menu
Use Unity's UI Toolkit to create a user interface for a menu.
Customize each user interface element's properties to make it look better.
Understand how each UI component functions.
Use Unity's UI Toolkit to create a user interface for a menu.
Customize each user interface element's properties to make it look better.
Understand how each UI component functions.
In this two-hour, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's User Interface (UI) Toolkit for building a settings menu for your game. This project covers creating and setting up each UI component based on user selection. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity UI concepts: - Canvas, Rect Transforms and Panels - Text, Images and Toggle switches - Sliders and Buttons This is Part 3 of a four-part series on creating a good-looking user interface for your game or other Unity application. Part 1 covered creating a screen overlay canvas for typical player-feedback such as health and score, while Part 2 showed you how to create world-space canvases to provide information and feedback on GameObjects in the environment. Part 4 will show you how to create a UI that will automatically adapt to the aspect ratio of any screen. This series makes use of the sci-fi-themed Unity project created in Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Create a basic Settings Menu
Spruce up the Settings Menu with Sci-fi Graphics
Wire the Player Name and Axis Settings to Game-Variables
Wire the Sliders to the Mouse Sensitivity
Wire the Dropdown Menu to the Skybox
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.