By Tuomo T•
Feb 9, 2022
This was really hard to follow it went so fast. Even pausing did not help too much to see what instructor had clicked because the video was scrolling sideways hiding the entries etc.
There was a lot of old "leftovers" from other users in the windows session. My own issues, epics, and sprints were hidden to long lists of other similar ones. Also the actual windows session the Jira probably was a bit different version than instruction video had because the functionality was in different places or were missing.
By Calvin S•
May 3, 2022
BUYER BE WARNED. The way this is laid out is so confusing. You are forced to use a virtual desktop and copy-paste credentials from Notepad. The instructors voice is extreemily robotic. Zero refund options even after 10 min. I can't believe this course was rated this well. Anyway, I would recommend saving your money for a better course. If you do decide to buy this one I think you will see what I'm talking about pretty quickly.