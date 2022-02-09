Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will be able to use Jira Software for project management to plan and manage your work. Jira is one of the most in demand project management tools and learning Jira will help you understand how to plan and manage your work, especially in the software field. This project is for beginners who aim to track, organize, and prioritize bugs, new features, and improvements for certain software releases or projects. In this project you will be able to create well-defined user stories in Jira, you will also create and use Sprints and Epics. You will identify the differences between them and be able to apply what you learned on any piece of work you are working on. This project will provide you with a good start in project management in the software field....
By Tuomo T

Feb 9, 2022

T​his was really hard to follow it went so fast. Even pausing did not help too much to see what instructor had clicked because the video was scrolling sideways hiding the entries etc.

There was a lot of old "leftovers" from other users in the windows session. My own issues, epics, and sprints were hidden to long lists of other similar ones. Also the actual windows session the Jira probably was a bit different version than instruction video had because the functionality was in different places or were missing.

By Calvin S

May 3, 2022

BUYER BE WARNED. The way this is laid out is so confusing. You are forced to use a virtual desktop and copy-paste credentials from Notepad. The instructors voice is extreemily robotic. Zero refund options even after 10 min. I can't believe this course was rated this well. Anyway, I would recommend saving your money for a better course. If you do decide to buy this one I think you will see what I'm talking about pretty quickly.

