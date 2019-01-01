Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Virtual Machine Using AWS EC2 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have successfully set up two virtual machines using Amazon Web Services and tested a Linux-based virtual machine. Virtual machines are industry standard in productivity and cost-efficiency. The skill required in creating and launching virtual machine instances provides the foundation to understand and implement Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....