Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Writing Rubric with Microsoft Word by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create and utilize writing rubrics within Microsoft Word. Through the Microsoft Program you will be able to support and develop rubrics for a variety of topics and assessment areas. By using a rubric as an assessment tool in Microsoft Word, you are able to effectively evaluate your learners’ comprehension of important components of their writing pieces....