About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of AWS VPC(Virtual Private Cloud) and you will also understand how networking works within VPC, which is the key to understanding the overall functionality of AWS.
Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) provides a logically isolated area of the AWS cloud where you can launch AWS resources in a virtual network that you define. By the end of this project you will create your custom VPC from scratch along with its associated components such as Subnets, Route Tables, Network Access Control List.
You will also create Windows EC2 instances and validate the networking concepts learned during this project.
After completing this training, you will be able to provision the basic infrastructure required for deploying any application on AWS Cloud.
Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this project. All the resources used in this project comes under AWS free-tier....
By Danny B
Feb 7, 2021
The course was very informative, for someone that has some experience in the networking world, the instructor provide great information to build a foundation on with AWS.
By Willians A
Mar 23, 2021
Gostei do projeto.
By Bommu B
Oct 13, 2021
NICE
By Kelly M
Mar 12, 2022
Because, this proyect is very fundamental for learning AWS