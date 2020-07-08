Chevron Left
Back to Create your first Java project using jGRASP

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create your first Java project using jGRASP by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
74 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

This project provides a step-by-step approach in instruction and will equip you with fundamental concepts of Java programming from the ground up. Using jGRASP development environment, you will create a program that processes details that are a prerequisite for a course you would like to enroll in. These details are your name, year of birth, age, hobby, and the average score from three prerequisite courses. To be enrolled for the course, you have to be older than 21 and you should also have attained a mark of at least 50 in each of the three previous courses. By creating this project, you will master the concepts of using a class, comments, variables, input, output, operators, and control flow in Java programming. If you are a beginner and this is your first course in Java programming you will benefit from writing a program from a blank sheet to a fully functioning program. If you already have programming experience, this is an opportunity to refresh your skills in Java programming by going back to basics. No matter your level, you will be able to apply the skills obtained from this course in real-life programming exercises. To provide you with support outside the course, you will find a pool of additional notes and exercises that you can try at home. If you ever wanted to become better at computer programming using Java by building on your fundamental skills, this project is the right place to start!...

Top reviews

AD

Jul 7, 2020

This is my first ever attempt to do programming. I thought it was the hardest thing ever but my instructor Dr. Chao Mbogo made it easier! Thank you!

MM

Nov 22, 2020

I enjoyed learning under Dr. Chao. She instructs in a way that makes it easy for me to grasp. I look forward to further learn Java from her.

Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Create your first Java project using jGRASP

By AKUOM D

Jul 7, 2020

This is my first ever attempt to do programming. I thought it was the hardest thing ever but my instructor Dr. Chao Mbogo made it easier! Thank you!

By Shuva B

Jul 4, 2020

I am very happy to learn

By Muskaan B

Jul 9, 2020

it was too easy

By Ruth W

Aug 5, 2020

It was my first time learning Java using an online course. It was very beginner friendly and the instructor, Chao, explained what each line of code does. Throughout the course she also mentioned the different ways the code could be tested out, like trying to output many words on a method that only accepts one word, to see how Java works. I learnt a lot! Thank you, Chao!

By Monica M

Nov 23, 2020

I enjoyed learning under Dr. Chao. She instructs in a way that makes it easy for me to grasp. I look forward to further learn Java from her.

By Shakshi S

Jul 9, 2020

This project is perfect for those who wants to start or review some of the basic concepts of java programming.

By Lornah W

Jul 13, 2020

This is a very good course,as it is well taught and the instructor makes it easy to understand.

By Charity K

Jul 6, 2020

Having seen Dr Chao's amazing work, I truly enjoyed the course and learnt a lot.

By Gituma N

Jul 10, 2020

This course was useful as a refresher in Java which I did years ago

By Niharika J

Jul 21, 2020

It was a good course and I want to thank my intructors

By Boda M

Sep 27, 2020

This project helped me a lot. Thank u cousera

By Vishakha S P

Aug 8, 2020

It's really awesome

By Fran

Aug 15, 2020

Very informative

By Rahmathulla K

Sep 27, 2020

its very useful

By Kofi A

Jul 15, 2020

Great course!

By ITB537 E S

Sep 30, 2020

great class

By Gunduboyena G Y

Sep 21, 2020

Very nice

By Abdul H

Nov 15, 2020

Good

Also the quiz was really helpfull

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder