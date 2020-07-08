AD
Jul 7, 2020
This is my first ever attempt to do programming. I thought it was the hardest thing ever but my instructor Dr. Chao Mbogo made it easier! Thank you!
MM
Nov 22, 2020
I enjoyed learning under Dr. Chao. She instructs in a way that makes it easy for me to grasp. I look forward to further learn Java from her.
By Shuva B•
Jul 4, 2020
I am very happy to learn
By Muskaan B•
Jul 9, 2020
it was too easy
By Ruth W•
Aug 5, 2020
It was my first time learning Java using an online course. It was very beginner friendly and the instructor, Chao, explained what each line of code does. Throughout the course she also mentioned the different ways the code could be tested out, like trying to output many words on a method that only accepts one word, to see how Java works. I learnt a lot! Thank you, Chao!
By Shakshi S•
Jul 9, 2020
This project is perfect for those who wants to start or review some of the basic concepts of java programming.
By Lornah W•
Jul 13, 2020
This is a very good course,as it is well taught and the instructor makes it easy to understand.
By Charity K•
Jul 6, 2020
Having seen Dr Chao's amazing work, I truly enjoyed the course and learnt a lot.
By Gituma N•
Jul 10, 2020
This course was useful as a refresher in Java which I did years ago
By Niharika J•
Jul 21, 2020
It was a good course and I want to thank my intructors
By Boda M•
Sep 27, 2020
This project helped me a lot. Thank u cousera
By Vishakha S P•
Aug 8, 2020
It's really awesome
By Fran•
Aug 15, 2020
Very informative
By Rahmathulla K•
Sep 27, 2020
its very useful
By Kofi A•
Jul 15, 2020
Great course!
By ITB537 E S•
Sep 30, 2020
great class
By Gunduboyena G Y•
Sep 21, 2020
Very nice
By Abdul H•
Nov 15, 2020
Good
Also the quiz was really helpfull